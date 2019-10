Police are in search of a custom built bicycle stolen from a west Salina yard.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, 21-year-old David Franklin says that the bicycle he build was stolen from his fenced in yard in the 600 block of Montrose St. between midnight and 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.

The bike is described with a badge that says “State Bicycle,” has thin tires and below the seat reads “RIP Walla.” The bike also has Army green pedals.

The custom bike is valued at $1,500.