Curb Extension / Pedestrian Crossing Project Begins

A curb extension and pedestrian crossing project will begin along 9th Street in Salina on Monday.

According to the City of Salina, the project is on 9th Street, between Hamilton Avenue and Antrim Avenue. This work will require the closure of 9th Street for approximately three weeks.

A signed detour will direct traffic to Otis Avenue, Santa Fe Avenue, and Pacific Avenue. As part of the detour, temporary stop signs will be placed on Pacific Avenue at Santa Fe Avenue, creating an all-way stop at that intersection for the duration of the project.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to follow the signed detour and use caution when traveling near the construction zone.

This work is part of the City of Salina’s $5.9 million 2025 maintenance capital improvement program.