Local businesses are partnering to create a good time while collecting goods.

Supercharged Tattoo, Pinups Hair Salon and the Rocking M Media family of stations are hosting Cruisin’ for a Cause this Friday night to collect some much needed items for both Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

The route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store (1401 S. Santa Fe) and the Masonic Temple parking lot and run 7-9.

Pinups Hair Salon and Supercharged Tattoo staffs will be collecting surgical gloves and masks, which will then be donated to Salina Regional Health Center. Donations can be made by parallel parking outside their business (1204 and 1208 S. Santa Fe).

Further along the route in the Masonic lot, Rocking M Media staffers will be collecting nonperishable food items and cash donations for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. All donations will be accepted, but the items that the food bank has specifically asked for are:

Tuna

Instant Potatoes

Rice

Spaghetti



Elbow Macaroni



Egg Noodles



Cold Cereal



Oatmeal



Canned Beans



Pancake mix & Syrup



Tuna Helper

Rocking M Media staff asks that all donations be kept in the trunk of the vehicle. All the donor will need to do is pop the trunk, and volunteers will unload the donation to avoid contact.

Anybody with a valid driver’s license can participate. The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to stay the entire time in their vehicles to avoid contact and spread of COVID-19.