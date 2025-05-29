“Cruisin’ For A Cause” Concludes Project Salina Effort

A “Cruisin’ For a Cause” / Project Salina dropoff event is planned for this Friday night. The rain is over , and you can get out of the house, have some fun cruising Santa Fe, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, is going to be back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe Friday night from 7 till 9.

Cruisers are invited to bring along non-perishable food items to donate to the Project Salina Effort, which concludes this weekend. Additionally, businesses and organizations who have been collecting throughout the month can drop off all of the food they have gathered. Volunteers will be on hand in the Temple Parking Lot to help unload.

Food and funds donated will go to the agencies supported by Project Salina including:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

Salina Grace

Cruisers can join in anywhere along the route the route, which stretches between The Temple parking lot and Rod’s Convenience Store along Santa Fe.