Cruisin’ For a Cause Again

Friday night was a great night to get out of the house, safely have some fun, and help out in the “Project Salina” effort. It was a flashback to a by gone era, with hundreds of cars cruising Santa Fe.

Rocking M Media partnered with Bennington State Bank to host another cruising event.

The route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the Sonic Drive In at 310 S. Santa Fe. At the north end, in the Masonic parking lot, volunteers collected nonperishable food items and cash donations for Project Salina.

Every year during the month of May, Project Salina collects food for distribution to five agencies that help needy families in Salina. Each participating Salina business collects one of the designated food items. The food is then distributed through these Salina agencies:

Ashby House

Salvation Army

Emergency Aid/Food Bank

Salina Rescue Mission

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

There are plenty of donations around the holidays, but by May the shelves start to get bare. Right now, donations to the Project Salina effort are way down. They sit at about 25% of what normally would be collected.

Much like a similar cruise event at the end of March, the cruise was scheduled to go from 7 until 9. By 6:30, the street was already filling with vehicles.

It quickly became a safe, party atmosphere with music, engine noise, the occasional tire squeal, and laughter filling the air. There were classic cars, family vehicles, motorcycles, motorized bicycles, delivery vehicles, and everything in between, all cruising for a cause.

Along the route many people gathered and spread out to watch

The cruise was a big success. By the end of the night a large box truck was overflowing with donations.

(Click Photos to Enlarge)