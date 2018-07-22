Salina, KS

Cruise to Alter Bus Route

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2018

CityGo routes will be altered slightly on Thursday by the KKOA Leadsled Cruise down 7th Street.

The normal five route transfer point of 7th & Walnut will be changed to 8th & Walnut during the Cruise, starting at about 7:00 p.m.  From there the Blue and Green Routes will go north on 9th Street to Elm Street, and get back to their normal routes after passing 7th Street.  The Red and Yellow Routes will go south on 9th Street to get back to their normal routes.  The majority of the stops will be covered but the times may be off by a few minutes in either direction.  Drivers will work with passengers to make sure they get where they need to go.

Any questions can be directed to the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.

