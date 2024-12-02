Criminal Threat Lands Man in Jail

A Salina man was arrested in connection to threats he allegedly made over the phone.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Derek Lee Smith was taken into custody on Sunday night after making threats to a man over the phone. The confrontation escalated when Smith showed up uninvited to a home in the 200 block of North Penn.

Police say a woman was on the phone with Smith when a 33-year-old man in her home intervened during the call – taking the phone away from her and telling Smith he did not want him talking to the woman.

Smith allegedly said he was going to bring a gun over to the residence and put the weapon to the man’s head. When Smith arrived he reportedly reached into his waistband like he had a gun and was punched by the other man.

Police arrived and placed Smith in handcuffs. He was not armed but is facing numerous charges that could include criminal threat and disorderly conduct.