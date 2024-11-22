Crimestoppers Worksite Burglary

Between Monday afternoon, November 18, 2024 and Tuesday morning, November 19, 2024, unknown suspect(s), gained entry to a residence under construction in the 2900 block of Malibu, Salina, Kansas.

The suspect(s) then stole multiple tools from the job site.

The stolen tools included the following Milwaukee tools: a Milwaukee tool box, a drywall gun, drywall cut tool, nail gun and sawzall.

The following DeWalt tools were taken: a DeWalt tool bag, jig saw, circular saw, router and batteries. Also taken was a

Metabo grinder, a Bosch laser measurer and Zircon stud finder. Total loss was valued at over $2500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters

may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-32265.