Crimestoppers: Stolen Camper

KSAL StaffMay 31, 2019

On or about Wednesday May 22, 2019, unknown suspect(s) stole a 2013 Forest River camper
from the Assaria Self Storage, located in the 200 block of E. 2nd Street in Assaria, Kansas.

The model was a Rockwood Roo and it was described as white with brown lettering. The camper had expandable
pullouts and the front and back. The camper was 25 feet long (when not expanded).

A citizen reported seeing a camper matching the description that morning about 7:00AM in the
area of E. Water Well Rd/S. Simpson Rd in rural Saline County. At that time, there was a white male,
described as being in his 30’s with short, reddish, curly hair, in possession of the camper.

The male had visible tattoos on his arms. He was described as being approximately 5’6”-5’8” and weighing about
165 pounds.

The vehicle pulling the camper was described as a maroon truck. Attached is a photo of the camper observed near Water Well Rd/Simpson Rd.

Total loss is estimated to be in excess of $30,000.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

