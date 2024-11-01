Crimestoppers Residential Burglary

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a couple of crimes.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at about 3:15 AM, a subject living in the 1000 block of

N. 9th, Salina, KS, reported hearing a noise in his living room. When he went to investigate the noise he observed a male approximately 6’1” with slender build in the residence. The race of the subject could not be determined.

When the male was confronted, he fled from the residence through the kitchen window, taking a PlayStation 5 game system and a set of keys. The subject pursued the male, but lost him after the male ran to the Northeast. A check of the area located the PlayStation 5, which had been damaged and the set of keys in a yard in the 1000 block of N. 8th. Total loss was valued at $770.

Later on October 26, 2024, a subject living in the 700 block of N. 8th advised their security camera notified of activity in their driveway, which occurred at 3:45 AM on that same date. The surveillance video showed two males, possibly juveniles checking cars. The juveniles were wearing masks. No entry into vehicles occurred at that time. It cannot

be determined if both incidents are connected.