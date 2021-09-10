Salina, KS

Crimestoppers

KSAL StaffSeptember 10, 2021

On September, 4th 2021, Salina Police Officers investigated a theft of a vehicle which occurred at 300 W Ash,
Salina, Kansas. The victim reported the crime occurred at 2:03 AM on 9/4/2021.

The stolen vehicle was described as a white 2003 Ford F250 pick-up, KS tag 58265. On both front
doors were markings that said “Saline County Building Authority.” Additionally, the truck has
accessories consisting of a salt spreader and blade attachment. The value of the pick-up is in excess of
$18,000.

A vehicle involved in the theft was seen on surveillance photos. This was a white SUV vehicle.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call
Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a
cash reward. Tipsters may also contact Officer Tim Wymore at the Salina Police Department at (785)
826-7210. Officer VanLeer, Case 21-27785.

