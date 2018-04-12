Crime Victims’ Rights Festival Moving to New Location

The threat of unseasonably col weather this weekend is prompting an event in Salina to be moved.

Due to forecast cold weather conditions, the Crime Victims’ Rights Festival, hosted by DVACK on Saturday from 12:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M., has been moved indoors to the Masonic Temple (Salina Innovation Foundation), located at 336 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Scheduled activities include pre-festival yoga at 10:30 A.M., Easter egg hunts at 12:30 P.M. and 1:45 P.M., and self-defense workshops at 12:40 P.M. and 1:50 P.M.

The festival will feature crime victims’ testimonies and live music by local bands Normal Reaction and Room 347. Festival attendees will have opportunities to win prizes and meet with over 30 organizations to learn about local resources.

Food options include Fun Foods Food Truck and complimentary snacks and drinks.

This is a free event to promote public awareness of crime victims’ rights and community resources.