Crime Scene South of Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2022

A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene of what appeared to be a serious situation south of Salina on Parsons Road Monday night.

Not a lot of details were immediately available, but crime scene tape surrounded a home. Officials late Monday night confirmed to KSAL News an investigation was underway into an “incident which happened inside the home.”

Records indicate a 55-year-old man was booked into the Saline County Jail at 10:15 Monday night on charges which could include 1st degree murder and  2 counts of cruelty to animals.

This  story will be updated when more information is released by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

