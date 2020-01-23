Crash Slows Traffic Flow

KSAL StaffJanuary 23, 2020

A woman who complained about leg pain following a three car crash in Salina was treated by EMS and released at the scene.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 26-year-old April Rickman was driving southbound on Ohio Street in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica around 3:30pm when a northbound pickup turned left in front of her at the Crawford intersection.

The two vehicles collided and then hit a third vehicle.

Police cited 82-year-old Donald Little of Salina for failure to yield and driving with an expired registration. His 2006 Chevy Silverado was towed from the scene. Rickman was cited for speeds reasonable and prudent.

The driver of the third car involved, a 2017 Nissan Versa was not injured.

