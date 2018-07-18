Crash Sends Children to Hospital

A crash west of Salina sent six people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of State Street Road and Lightville Road.

Saline County Sheriff Deputies told KSAL News at the scene the crash involved a mini van and a pickup truck, which were headed back to Salina from Rolling Hills Zoo and traveling together.

Both vehicle were headed east on State Street Road. As the mini van slowed to make turn left onto Lightville Road it was rear-ended by the tuck.

Following the impact, the van veered across the westbound lane of the road and into the north ditch. It spun around, made a u-turn, and ended up directly in front of the truck facing it.

There were 10 total people in the vehicles, including six children. Deputies said five children and one adult were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. None of the injuries were critical, or life-threatening.