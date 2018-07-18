Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 73 °

Crash Sends Children to Hospital

Todd PittengerJuly 18, 2018

A crash west of Salina sent six people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of State Street Road and Lightville Road.

Saline County Sheriff Deputies told KSAL News at the scene the crash involved a mini van and a pickup truck, which were headed back to Salina from Rolling Hills Zoo and traveling together.

Both vehicle were headed east on State Street Road. As the mini van slowed to make turn left onto Lightville Road it was rear-ended by the tuck.

Following the impact, the van veered across the westbound lane of the road and into the north ditch. It spun around, made a u-turn, and ended up directly in front of the truck facing it.

There were 10 total people in the vehicles, including six children. Deputies said five children and one adult were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. None of the injuries were critical, or life-threatening.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

STATE BOUND: Falcons Down Hays for ...

The Salina Falcons claimed their first Kansas Grand Slam tournament championship in 25 years. Salina...

July 18, 2018 Comments

Crash Sends Children to Hospital

Top News

July 18, 2018

Thirteen Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

July 18, 2018

Chase Ends With Motorcycle Crash

Top News

July 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thirteen Most Wanted Arre...
July 18, 2018Comments
Garage Fire Causes Extens...
July 18, 2018Comments
Trump Junior Campaigns fo...
July 18, 2018Comments
Abilene Man Reports Ident...
July 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH