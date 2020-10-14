Crash Knocks Semi Off Bridge

A crash at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Interstate 135 knocked a semi off a bridge and sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a pilot car and was stopped on I 135 south of I 70. The car was attempting to allow an oversized load to merge onto northbound U.S. 81 Highway.

A semi headed north on I 135 struck the pilot car. The semi drove out of control across the northbound lanes of I135 and struck a concrete bridge railing. The semi then continued through the bridge railing and vaulted onto the eastbound lanes of I 70 where it came to rest.

A pickup truck was struck by debris which was falling onto I70.

The drive of the semi, and the driver and a passenger in the pilot car were all transported to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup which was hit by falling debris was nor injured.

A portion of the junction was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

The crash happened jsut after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.

_ _ _

Screenshot photo via video shot by Thomas Jt