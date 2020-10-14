Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 45 °

Crash Knocks Semi Off Bridge

Todd PittengerOctober 14, 2020

A crash at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Interstate 135 knocked a semi off a bridge and sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a pilot car and was stopped on I 135 south of I 70. The car was attempting to allow an oversized load to merge onto northbound U.S. 81 Highway.

A semi headed north on I 135 struck the pilot car. The semi drove out of control across the northbound lanes of I135 and struck a concrete bridge railing. The semi then continued through the bridge railing and vaulted onto the eastbound lanes of I 70 where it came to rest.

A pickup truck was struck by debris which was falling onto I70.

The drive of the semi, and the driver and a passenger in the pilot car were all transported to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup which was hit by falling debris was nor injured.

A portion of the junction was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

The crash happened jsut after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.

_ _ _

Screenshot photo via video shot by Thomas Jt

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

AMC Theatres Running Out of Cash

AMC Theatres says it is running out of cash. The company cites the economic slowdown caused by the c...

October 14, 2020 Comments

KWU Debaters Excel at Recent Tourne...

Kansas News

October 14, 2020

Crash Knocks Semi Off Bridge

Top News

October 14, 2020

High School Sports Digest – 10/13

Sports News

October 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

AMC Theatres Running Out ...
October 14, 2020Comments
KWU Debaters Excel at Rec...
October 14, 2020Comments
Kansas Obesity Rates Top ...
October 13, 2020Comments
Stolen Vehicle Involved i...
October 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH