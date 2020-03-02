Salina, KS

Crash, DUI Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 2, 2020

A woman from Hays is facing charges of driving under the influence after a single car crash early Saturday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Abagail Eklund was transported to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries – then arrested for DUI.

Police say around 4am Saturday she had to crawl out of her 2005 Acura sedan after she hit a curb in the 100 block of Charlotte Avenue, flipping the car on its top.

Eklund is facing charges for DUI, open container and no proof of insurance.

