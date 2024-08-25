Coyotes End Weekend In Five Set Loss Against the Broncos

Saturday morning Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball took the court to face Hastings College. The Coyotes had a closely fought match against the Broncos ultimately losing in five sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 13-15).

After a kill from Kylee Harris the Coyotes took a 5-0 lead to rattle the Broncos. Hastings would call a timeout when KWU stretched the lead to 12-6 after an attack error by Ilse Benne. Following the timeout, the Broncos cut into the lead and forced a Kansas Wesleyan timeout at 17-15. Coming out of the timeout Kylee Harris delivered a kill off an assist by Josie Deckinger to give KWU the momentum to maintain the lead. Rylee Serpan then closed the set with a kill.

The second set would prove to be more challenging for the Coyotes as the Broncos battled back in a very tight set where the scoring was very back and forth.

The Broncos’ Makenna Sutter would secure the second set for Hastings with the score of 25-22.

The third set brought the intensity with a back and forth battle for each point. Serpan had a pair of kills to tie it up at 3-3. Kylee Harris got another for the Coyotes to take the lead at 9-8. But, the Broncos were not going away with a kill by Benne to keep it close at 18-16, Broncos lead. Hastings would maintain the lead and take the third set 25-21.

Leading into the fourth set Kansas Wesleyan did not let up. With three kills by Harris and kills by Gianna Adriaanse and Serpan to make it 6-3. After a service ace by Kori Arnold and another kill from Serpan forced a Hastings timeout at 13-7. But the timeout did not stop Wesleyan’s charge as KWU pushed out to a 23-8 lead. Hastings would show a little bit of fight but the Coyotes kept the lead and finished the fourth set 25-14.

Going into the fifth set of the match Coyotes took the lead at 5-4 with an attacking error from the Mustangs. After a few Hastings errors. the Coyotes hit eight points first for the side change at 8-6 Coyotes. After three kills by Makenna Sutter for the Broncos Hastings tied it up at 10-10 forcing a Kansas Wesleyan timeout. Makenna Sutter then took the game into her hands for the Broncos to end the close fifth set 15-13.

Rylee Serpan (18), Gianna Adriaanse (17), Kylee Harris (11) lead the team in Kills. Josie Deckinger had 49 assists and 18 digs. Kori Arnold had 21 digs for the Coyotes.

Coyote Volleyball heads down to San Antonio, Texas next weekend for the Our Lady of the Lake Tournament.