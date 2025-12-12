Cowgirls Win 39-38 Thriller over Augusta; Cowboys fall 52-43

Image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Abilene Cowgirls 39 Augusta 38

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls magical start continued Friday night with a victory over Augusta. Abilene has now won their last 2 home games by a combined 3 points. The Cowgirls improved to 3-1with the victory, which is as many wins as the last 2 seasons combined.

Friday night, the Cowgirls nearly let the game get away. Abilene finished the 1st half on a 10-0 run and led 26-11 at halftime. It was their large lead of the game. Augusta would then come to life in the 3rd quarter, a quarter in which they outscored the Cowgirls 19-7.

Augusta trailed 33-30 as the 2 schools entered the final quarter. The Lady Orioles scored the first 7 points of the 4th to take a 37-33 lead. Abilene countered with a 6-0 run. During the run, the Cowgirls got a pair of free-throws from Kit Barbieri, a basket by Makenna Stover and Tessa Herrman capped the run with a bucket with 2:29 to play in the game. Herrman’s shot gave Abilene the lead for good.

The Cowgirls will now face a tough stretch with 2 road games next week. Abilene will travel to Clay Center Tuesday and Wamego Friday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 13 26 33 39 (3-1)

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 5 11 30 38 (0-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 14, Kit Barbieri 9, Makenna Stover 6, Kailee Crane 6, Timber Taylor 3, Aleena Watson 1

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮: Rylee Pfeifer 15, Ragan Pfeifer 6, Adelaide Fleming 5, Chloe Wignail 5, Kate Bourm 3, Taylor Osborn 2, Briar Lichlyter 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲:

Senior, Makenna Stover 6

Junior, Kit Barbieri 9

Augusta Orioles 52 Abilene Cowboys 43

ABILENE: The Augusta Orioles used an 11-0 run in the opening quarter to take control of the game and never looked back Friday night. Augusta led by as many as 16 points in the 3rd quarter, at 40-24, with 3:40 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys got to within 6 points with 1:35 to play but would not get any closer.

The Orioles got a big night from Senior, Brecken Albert and Sophomore, Brody Chappell, the pair combined for 19 points in the victory. Albert showed no rust in the win, he did not play last season for Augusta. The Orioles improved to 2-1 with the victory.

Abilene fell to 2-2 with the loss. The Cowboys were once again led by Sophomore, Kolt Becker. He finished with a game-high 21 points. He finished 9-14 at the free-throw line in the loss. Becker has led Abilene in scoring in every game this season. Senior, Levi Evans reached double-figures for the second straight game with 14 points. Abilene will travel to Clay Center and Wamego next Tuesday and Friday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 9 20 30 43 (2-2)

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 18 34 45 52 (2-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 21, Levi Evans 14, Taygen Funston 4, Nolin Hartman 2, Ian Plunkett 2

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮: Brecken Albert 19, Brody Chappell 19, Brody Haskell 9, John Carrell 3, Brice Martin 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲:

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 21 points