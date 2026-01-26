Cowgirl’s Tessa Herrman’s 29 points Fuels 7th Place Victory over Junction City; Cowboys Lose

pictured is Tessa Herrman from Thursday’s loss to Wichita East, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

#6 Abilene Cowgirls 70, #8 Junction City 47

SALINA: The Abilene Cowgirls used a 20-0 run to start the 4th quarter, and got a huge game from Sophomore Tessa Herrman, to take control of Monday’s 7th place S.I.T. game vs Junction City. The two teams played at Salina South. Salina South hosted the 7th and 5th place games of the S.I.T. while KWU hosted the 3rd place and Championship games of the tournament.

Monday, the Lady Jays led by as many as 9 points in the 2nd quarter and never trailed through the first three quarters. Junction City held a 44-39 advantage, as the two teams entered the 4th. Herrman exploded for a career-high 29 points. She scored 22 points in the second half and 12 in the 4th quarter. It was the 4th highest individual point total for a girl in tournament history. Herrman was honored with her play by being selected to the All-S.I.T. Team. She scored 15, 20 and 29 points in each of the three games.

Abilene improved to 4-9 and snapped an 8-game losing streak. It was their first win since December 12, in a 39-38 win over Augusta. Junction City slipped to 1-12 with the loss. The Lady Jays were led by Laniyah Warmack, who finished with 10.

S.I.T.

Girls 7th Place

(6) Abilene 10 22 39 70 – (4-9)

(8) Junction City 16 29 44 47 – (1-12)

Abilene: Tessa Herrman 29, Makenna Stover 15, Kit Barbieri 12, Kailee Crane 6, Timber Taylor 3, Klovis Stover 2, Layla Pickerign 2, Kinzie Crump 1

Junction City: Laniyah Warmack 10, Morgan Nabus 8, Aniyah Henry-Rivers 7, Isabel Pruitt 6, Kalia Riley 6, Alexis Douglas 4, Makenna Hatcher 2, Kayla Covington 2, Nevaeh Rushing 1, Breya Allen 1

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, 29 points

*29 points were her career high and 4th all-time at S.I.T. for a single game

#8 Wichita South 55, #7 Abilene Cowboys 39

SALINA: The Wichita South Titans exited the S.I.T. with a 7th place finish, in their 16-point victory over Abilene. Wichita South lost to the Cowboys last season in the 5th place game of the tournament 67-49. The Titans easily could have finished higher in this year’s tournament. They couldn’t hold on to a 14-point lead in their 64-53 loss in the opening round to top-seeded Salina South. Wichita South then lost in the consolation semifinals to De Soto 59-57.

Wichita South improved 2-10 with the victory, while Abilene fell to 2-11. The Cowboys were led by Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with 14 points. The Titans were led by Junior Jamison Howard, who totaled 17 points. Abilene will return to action Friday at Chapman.

Boys 7th Place

(8) Wichita South 15 32 51 55 – (2-10)

(7) Abilene 10 18 28 39 – (2-11)

Abilene: Kolt Becker 14, Levi Evans 9, Landyn Rogers 6, Wyatt Bathurst 3, Taygen Funston 2, Nolin Hartman 2, Bennett Altwegg 2, Jaydon Potts 1

Wichita South: Jamison Howard 17, Maliek Saunders 8, Jaeden Rosko 8, Tanner Carter 5, Larry Sandifer 4, Tahriq Crosby 4, Valentino Hart Jr. 4, Adrien Jones 3, Sean Patterson 2

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Senior, Levi Evans, 9 points

Sophomore, Kolt Becker, 14 points