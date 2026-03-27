Cowgirls Struggle to Contain South Bats in Season Debut

Game 1: Salina South 15, Abilene Cowgirls 2

SALINA: The Salina South Lady Cougars reeled off 15 unanswered runs in a game 1 victory

over Abilene Thursday. It was the softball opener for Abilene. UNLV commit, Senior

Paityn Fritz, was dominant, she went 4-4 with 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs and a HR. She also went

the distance on the mound pitching 5 innings scattering 3 hits. South blew the game open with a

9 run 4th inning.

Abilene Senior, Kailee Crane, took the loss for the Cowgirls but she was outstanding at

the plate. Crane reached base in all three at-bats and scored the only runs for the Cowgirls.

Game 1:

1 2 3 4 5 F

Cowgirls 1 0 0 0 1 – 2

South 2 4 0 9 – 15

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Abilene Senior, Kailee Crane

South Senior, Paityn Fritz

Game 2: Salina South 18, Abilene 8

SALINA: The Lady Cougars scored in all 6 inning in their game 2 victory over Abilene

Thursday night. South Junior, Madelynn Werner, had a walk-off triple in the bottom of the 6th to

give the Lady Cougars a 10 run victory. Fritz hit her second homerun of the day in the 4 run 6th

for the South. Junior, Delaney Harris had a big game for the Lady Cougars. She was

outstanding on defense from her shortstop position but also reached base in all 5 plate

appearances. She scored three times including the last run which sealed the victory. Harris also

drove in 2 runs in the win.

South Sophomore, Nora Seay picked up the victory while Abilene Junior, Hallie Johnson

suffered the loss. The Cowgirls will return to action on Tuesday at home vs Topeka High. First

pitch is scheduled at 4:30. The Lady Cougars are back at it on Monday against Topeka West.

Game 2:

1 2 3 4 5 6 F

Cowgirls 0 0 0 2 4 2 – 8

South 2 2 2 6 2 4 – 18

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

South Sophomore, Delaney Harris

Abilene Freshman, Breckyn Cossel