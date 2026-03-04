Cowgirls Season Comes to and End at #1 Wellington

pictured is Tessa Herrman, image courtesy of Brad Anderson with the Reflector Chronicle

WELLINGTON: The Wellington advanced to a Sub-State final Tuesday night but it wasn’t easy early on against a scrappy Abilene Cowgirl team. Abilene led 11-9 at the end of the 1st quarter but then struggled to score for nearly two quarters. The Cowgirls scored with 3:17 to play in the opening quarter and wouldn’t score again until 4:24 to play in the 3rd. Wellington during that stretch went on a 23-0 run to take control of the game. The Lady Crusaders led by as many as 25 points in the final quarter.

Wellington, the #1 seed in the 4A West bracket, are defending 4A State Champions. Their Senior Class is 89-6 over the last 4 seasons. The Lady Crusaders will matchup with #9 Buhler (12-12) in Friday’s Substate Championship. Buhler defeated #8 McPherson 53-50 in the semifinals.

Abilene fell to 4-18 with the loss. The Cowgirls started the season 3-1 but were only able to win 1 game the rest of the season. Abilene was led in scoring Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with 15 points.

𝟰𝗔 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗯-𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲

#𝟭 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗼𝗻 9 24 40 53 – (21-1)

#𝟭𝟲 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 11 11 24 38 – (4-18)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 15, Kit Barbieri 7, Layla Pickerign 4, Kinzie Crump 3, Aleena Watson 3, Timber Taylor 2, Makenna Stover 2, Kailee Crane 2

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗼𝗻: Lyndi Barton 16, Kirstyn Gregory 12, Dru Zeka 8, Cruz Cornejo 8, Viv Wright 7, Isabelle Newman 2

Senior, Makenna Stover

Senior, Kailee Crane

Senior, Aleena Watson

Senior, Cesia Berruecos

Senior, Jadence Coyle

Senior, Lalya Pickerign