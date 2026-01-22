Cowgirls & Cowboys Fall on Opening Night of S.I.T.

pictured is Abilene Senior, Landyn Rogers, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

#3 Wichita East 76, #6 Abilene Cowgirls 23

SALINA: The #6 Abilene Cowgirls dropped their 7th straight game Thursday night in the opening round of the S.I.T. The #3 Blue Aces compete in the Greater Wichita Area League and are in Class 6A. Wichita East improved to 9-3 with victory and had 10 players score in the game.

Abilene fell to 3-8 with the loss and were led in scoring by Tessa Herrman, who finished with 15 points. The Cowgirls will play #7 Great Bend at 11 AM, at Salina South, on Friday. The Cowgirls defeated Great Bend 47-40 in the consolation semifinals of the S.I.T.

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

(3) 𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 26 48 69 76 – (9-3)

(6) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 3 9 19 23 – (3-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 15, Kinzie Crump 3, Makenna Stover 2, Layla Pickerign 2

𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁: Quinacy Galbert 19, Jada Davis 8, Slyvia Selmon 8, Jalasia Landrum 8, Miya Respress 8, Amiyah Kates 7, Ty’ Leeah Lucas 7, Ananhree Smith 6, Paris Ellison 2, Aniyah Davis 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman 15 points

#2 Buhler 63, #7 Abilene 47

SALINA: The Abilene Cowboys got outscored 21-6 in the opening quarter of the S.I.T. and never recovered Thursday night. Buhler connected on 9 first half three-pointers and hit 14 for the game. The Crusaders picked up their 4th straight win and are now 8-4.

Abilene lost their 8th straight game and are 2-9 on the season. The Cowboys were led in scoring by Wyatt Bathurst, who finished with 12 points. Kolt Becker also reached double-figures with 11 points. Abilene will play #6 Wamego, at 12:30, at Salina South on Friday. Wamego lost 54-28 to #3 Great Bend on Thursday. Abilene lost 67-54, at Wamego, on January 19.

(2) 𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿 21 36 57 63 – (8-4)

(7) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 6 24 39 47 – (2-9)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Wyatt Bathurst 12, Kolt Becker 11, Taygen Funston 8, Landyn Rogers 5, Nolin Hartman 4, Kaxton Weibert 2

𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿: Brycen McCurdy 17, Isaih Heredia 11, Jacob Miller 11, Asher Zachary 8, Landon Martinez 3, Gabe Edmund 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Junior, Wyatt Bathurst 12 points