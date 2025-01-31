Cowgirls/Cowboys Complete Sweep of County Rival Chapman

pictured is Tessa Herrman, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Abilene and Chapman played for the first time this basketball season on Friday night. Abilene pulled off the sweep against their rival. The two teams will play again in less than a month on February 25.

Abilene Cowgirls 40 Chapman 37

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls won their third game in the last two weeks Friday night with a hard fought victory over county rival Chapman. The win snapped a three game losing streak to the Lady Irish. Abilene’s last win against Chapman was on December 20, 2022.

Friday night, the Cowgirls got a big second half effort from Freshman, Tessa Herrman. She scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second half. Herrman gave Abilene a 3 point lead with 6.4 seconds left in the game with a free-throw. Chapman’s effort to tie the game came up short as a pass to Avery Baer was broken up and stolen at mid-court. Baer, despite foul-trouble finished with a team-high 14 points.

Abilene improved to 3-9, 2-3 with the win and now will face a tough stretch of game with Wamego, at Clay Center, at Rock Creek looming in the next three games.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 7 17 29 40 (3-9, 2-3)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 11 12 28 37 (2-10, 0-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 21, Renatta Heintz 11, Kinzie Crump 3, Timber Taylor 2, Kit Barbierri 2, Klovis Stover 1

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻: Avery Baer 14, Jai Rogers 9, Abigail Gaston 5, Adelynn Kirkpatrick 4, Faith Gentry 4, Ivy Beck 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene Freshman, Tessa Herrman 21 points

Abilene Senior, Renatta Heintz 11 points

Chapman Junior, Avery Baer 14 points

Chapman Sophomore, Jai Rogers 9 points

Abilene Cowboys 79 Chapman 43

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys won their fourth straight game Friday night with a 36 point victory over county rival Chapman. Abilene pulled away throughout the night and led by as many as 42 points in the 4th quarter.

Abilene improved to 9-3, 4-1 with victory and they had four players finish in double-figures Ian Crump 17, Tyler Holloway 15, Weston Rock 12, and Kolt Becker 10. Becker, a Freshman, finished with a career-high. The Cowboys hope to remain hot as they compete for a league title and top 4 finish in the 4A West Standings. Abilene is tied for 2nd place in the NCKL and are 5th in the west.

Chapman fell to 0-12, 0-5 with the loss. The Irish were led by Drew Elliott, who totaled 11 points in the loss. Abilene will wrap up their three game home-stand Tuesday, as Wamego comes to town. Chapman will host Marysville on Monday .

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 19 47 68 79 (9-3, 4-1)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 13 24 32 43 (0-12, 0-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Ian Crump 17, Tyler Holloway 15, Weston Rock 12, Kolt Becker 10, Taygen Funston 8, Jackson Green 7, Thomas Keener 5, Jaxson Cuba 2, Levi Evans 2, Jake Bartley 1

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻: Drew Elliott 11, Jaysik Bauman 9, Ayden Muniz 6, Jed Moody 4, Connor Cote-Boss3, Bo Rothchild 3, Talon Decker 3, Andrew Scott 2, Brecken Francis 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene Senior, Ian Crump 17 points

Abilene Senior, Jackson Green 7 points

Chapman Senior, Drew Elliott 11 points