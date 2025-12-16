Cowgirls Comeback Bid Falls Short at Clay Center, Tigers Shoot Down Cowboys

Pictured is Taygen Funston, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Clay Center 34, Abilene Cowgirls 30

CLAY CENTER: The Abilene Cowgirls have been prone to slow starts this season and Tuesday night was no different. Clay Center jumped out to a 15-2 lead with 3:36 to play in the 1st quarter but the Cowgirls battled back as they have all season, but ultimately fell short.

Tuesday night, after Clay Center built their 13 point 1st quarter lead, Abilene responded with a 21-5 run to take the lead in the game at 23-20 with 4:11 to play in the opening half. The Cowgirls have been great in the 2nd quarter all season and the trend continued Tuesday. Abilene only managed 5 points in the 2nd quarter but remarkable they shut out the Lady Tigers in the quarter. That feat was even more remarkable considering, Clay Center entered the night with one of the top players/scorers in the State in Junior, Lily Edwards. She entered the night averaging 23 points. Abilene held her to 11 points in the loss.

The two teams were tied at 27 entering the final quarter. In the 4th, Clay Center Senior, Miley McGee hit her 4th three of the night to give Clay Center a 34-30 lead with 3:11 to play in the game. Neither team would score the rest of the night. Miley McGee led Clay Center in scoring with 12 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 10 15 27 30 – (3-2, 0-1)

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 18 18 27 34 – (2-2, 2-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 16, Kit Barbieri 7, Makenna Stover 5, Timber Taylor 2

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Miley McGee 12, Lily Edwards 11, Boston Craig 5, Savanah Bloomdahl 4, Molly McGee 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲:

Sophomore, Tessa Herrrman 16 points

Clay Center 78, Abilene Cowboys 57

CLAY CENTER: The Clay Center Tigers put on an impressive shooting display in their victory over Abilene Tuesday night. Clay Center connected on 15 three-point shots on the night, including 10 in the first-half. The Tigers led by as many 28 points in the 4th quarter. After going 15 years without a victory over the Cowboys, Clay Center has now defeated Abilene in two straight meetings. The Tigers have been impressive this season, they did not return anyone on their roster who played significant minutes last season.

Tuesday night, Abilene was led in scoring by Sophomore Kolt Becker, he finished with a game-high 22 points. He has led Abilene in scoring in all 5 games this season and has scored over 20 points in every game. Senior, Levi Evans reached double-figures with 14 points. Senior, Landyn Rogers, scored a career-high 9 points in his first career start. Clay Center was led in scoring by Grady Theurer, who finished with 18 points.

Abilene to 2-3, 0-1 with the loss and will travel to Wamego on Friday. Clay Center improved to 3-1, 2-0 with the victory. Clay Center will travel to Chapman on Friday.

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 20 38 61 78 – (3-1, 2-0)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 11 26 42 57 – (2-3, 0-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 22, Levi Evans 14, Landyn Rogers 9, Taygen Funston 6, Wyatt Bathurst 3, Nolin Hartman 3

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Grady Theurer 18, Abram Stratton 17, Ryan Gurney 13, Chistian Qualls 12, Will Cranmer 8, Christian Charbonneau 6, Corbyn Davies 4

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲:

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 22 points

Senior, Landyn Rogers 9 points