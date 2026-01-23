Cowgirls and Cowboys to Play for 7th Place Monday at S.I.T.

file photo for 1/22/26 of Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

#7 Great Bend 60, #6 Abilene Cowgirls 36

SALINA: The Abilene Cowgirls and Great Bend met in the consolation semifinals for the second straight season. All consolation games were played at Salina South High School. Last year, Abilene won, which was one of their three victories a season ago. Friday afternoon, Great Bend second half play made sure the outcome would be different. Great Bend led 26-24 at halftime but outscored the Cowgirls 34-12 in the final two quarters. The Lady Panthers, with their 24-point victory earned a spot in the 5th place game on Monday vs Buhler, at Salina South, at 6 pm.

Great Bend improved to 3-9 with the victory. Abilene fell to 3-9 with the loss and suffered their 8th straight defeat. The Cowgirls were led by Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with a game-high 20 points.

S.I.T. Girls

(7) Great Bend 12 26 41 60 – (3-9)

(6) Abilene 11 24 28 36 – (3-9)

Abilene scoring: Tessa Herrman 20, Makenna Stover 4, Kinzie Crump 4, Timber Taylor 3, Layla Pickerign 1, Klovis Stover 1

Great Bend: Alyssa McCauley 14, Chayla Prendergast 11, Alex Mayers 9, Meredith Mazouch 8, Stevie Mayers 8, Baze Hogan 5, Callie Umphries 3, Denver Ringo 2

City Plumbing & Heating Player of the Game

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, 20 points

#6 Wamego 57, #7 Abilene Cowboys 43

SALINA: The Wamego Red Raiders defeated Abilene for the second time on the season by nearly the same margin. Wamego defeated the Cowboys 67-54, in Wamego, on December 19. Thursday night, Abilene’s offense let them down in the opening quarter in their loss to Buhler. The Cowboys only trailed 16-13 at the end of the 1st quarter but they struggled to score the rest of the night.

Wamego improved to 4-10 with the victory and will play De Soto for 5th place, Monday, at Salina South, at 7:30. Abilene fell to 2-10 with the loss. The Cowboys were led by Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with 14 points. Abilene will play De Soto for 7th place, Monday, at Salina South, at 4:30 pm.

S.I.T. Boys

(6) Wamego 16 34 48 57 – (4-10)

(7) Abilene 13 25 31 43 – (2-10)

Abilene scoring: Kolt Becker 14, Bennett Altwegg 8, Landyn Rogers 7, Levi Evans 5, Jake Bartley 5

Wamego scoring: Reed McDiffett 15, Bryson Tupps 10, Titan Teske 8, Cameron Doll 8, Tate Winter 6, Regan Kueker 5, Joel Schiel 5

City Plumbing & Heating Player of the Game

Sophomore, Kolt Becker, 15 points