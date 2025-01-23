Cowgirls and Cowboys Swept on Opening Day of S.I.T.

The Abilene High School basketball teams competed at the Salina Invitational Tournament on Thursday at Salina South. Abilene lost both games and the Cowgirls and Cowboys will compete Friday in consolation play at Salina Central.

Buhler 67 Abilene Cowgirls 44

SALINA: Buhler Senior, Natalya Krafels proved to be too much for Abilene Thursday night. Abilene was able to hang with Buhler early, the Cowgirls led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. Krafels then went to work. She scored the first 14 points of the 2nd quarter and went on to finish with a game-high 26 points. Buhler went on to outscore Abilene 21-10 in the 2nd quarter and steadily pulled away the rest of the way. The 23 point margin at the end of the game was the large lead.

Top seeded Buhler improved to 8-1 with the victory and will face (4) Salina South in the semifinals, Friday at 6 pm, at KWU. Salina South defeated Great Bend 42-12. Abilene fell to 1-7 with the loss and will play Great Bend, at Salina Central, at 3 PM.

(𝟴) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 11 21 37 44 (1-7)

(𝟭) 𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿 10 31 55 67 (8-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Kit Barbierri 12, Renatta Heintz 8, MaKenna Stover 7, Tessa Herrman 6, Kinzie Crump 6, Kailee Crane 3, Klovis Stover 2

𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Natalya Krafels 26, Gracie Oard 15, Ella Voss 11, Charley Baxter 4, Sammie Brooks 2, Lillian Horne 2, Tori Tustian 2, Nyah Sewell 2, Ryan Gotti 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿s 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 Sophomore, Kit Barbierri scored a career-high 12 points

𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝗦.𝗜.𝗧. 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀

𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟𝗦

(1) Buhler 67 (8) Abilene 44

(4) Salina South 42 (5) Great Bend 12

(2) Andover 81 (7) Junction City 16

(3) Wamego 38 (6) Salina Central 34

Salina South 72 Abilene Cowboys 59

SALINA: The Salina South Cougars used a big 4th quarter from Senior, Jace Humphrey to pull away from Abilene Thursday night. Humphrey entered the game averaged 12 ppg. He scored a game-high 24 points in the win over the Cowboys with 16 of those points scored in the final quarter.

The Cougars also got double-figures from Junior, Gavin Devoe as he totaled 14 points. Salina South had 9 different players score on the night. The Cougars improved to 3-6 on the season they advanced to a semifinal matchup with defending S.I.T Champion Andover on Friday, at 7:30 PM, at KWU.

Abilene fell to 5-3 with the loss. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Ian Crump, who finished with a career-high 21 points. Abilene will play Wamego in the consolation semifinals, at 7:30 PM, at Salina Central on Friday. Wamego lost 73-33 to defending Champion, Andover on Thursday. Abilene won at Wamego 64-41 on December 20.

(𝟯) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 13 27 40 59 (5-3)

(𝟲) 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 16 29 46 72 (3-6)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Ian Crump 21, Tyler Holloway 13, Thomas Keener 10, Weston Rock 8, Taygen Funston 4, Levi Evans 2, Jaxson Cuba 1

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁h: Jace Humphrey 24, Gavin Devoe 14, Kobie Henley 8, Dakaree Small 7, Sawyer Walker 6, Jaxon Myers 5, Kyler Webb 4, Easton Wilcox 2, A. Harris 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿s 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 – Senior, Ian Crump a career high 21 points

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 – Senior, Jace Humphrey 24 points

𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦

(1) Great Bend 72 (8) Wichita South 41

(4) Salina Central 55 (5) Buhler 51

(2) Andover 73 (7) Wamego 33

(6) Salina South 72 (3) Abilene 59