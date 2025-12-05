Cowgirls 2-0 for First Time Since 2019, Cowboys Fall 65-60 to Circle

pictured is Junior, Kit Barbierri, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Abilene Cowgirls 46 Circle 44

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2019 with their victory over Circle. Abilene led 43-37 with 1:35 to play in the game but gave up a 7-0 run to fall behind 44-43 with 50 seconds left. Cowgirl Junior, Kit Barbierri gave Abilene back the lead for good, with 16 seconds left, at 45-44.

Friday night, Abilene was led by Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with a game-high 19 points. The Cowgirls also got career-highs from Senior, MaKenna Stover and Junior, Timber Taylor, who both finished with 9 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 4 20 26 46 (2-0)

𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲 12 16 29 44 (0-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 19, Timber Taylor 9, Makenna Stover 9, Kit Barbierri 8, Kailee Crane 1

𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲: Katelyn Vogts 18, Brookelyn Patty 10, Willow Oliver 5, Mackenzie Wittlake 5, Brooke Smith 2, Avery Wartick 2, Hailey Coble, Bria Fitzwilliams 1

Circle 65 Abilene Cowboys 60

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys fell to 1-1 on the season with a home loss to Circle. The Thunderbirds used a dominant 3rd quarter to take control of the game. Circle outscored Abilene 24-7 in the 3rd quarter and led by as many as 15 in the 4th quarter. The Cowboys did pull to within 4 points with 1:13 to play but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the night.

In the loss, the Cowboys got another big night from Sophomore Kolt Becker, who finished with a game-high 27 points. Abilene also got double-figures from Wyatt Bathurst, who finished with a career-high 12 points.

Abilene will travel to Southeast of Saline Tuesday before returning home Friday vs Augusta.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 14 29 36 60 (1-1)

𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲 8 26 50 65 (1-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 27, Wyatt Bathurst 12, Levi Evans 8, Taygen Funston 8, Jake Bartley 4, Nolin Hartman 1

𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲: Cole Wilbur 21, Keenan Boldra 11, David Thompson 8, Clayton Gilbertson 6, Anderson Helmer 6, Paxton Hall 6, Cash Killian 3, Cyrus Sigg 2, Quenton Coons 2