Cowgirl Softball Under New Leadership with Dr. Greg Nichols

Image courtesy of AHS Student Media

The Abilene High School Softball program will be under new leadership this season with the hiring of Head Coach Dr. Greg Nichols. He takes over for Louanna Taplin, who had been with the program for the last 18 years, 13 years of that as the head coach.

Coach Nichols is a native of Newkirk, Oklahoma. He graduated from Newkirk High School in 1989. He received his BBA from Oklahoma University in 1993, his MA from ESU in 1999, and DBA from OKWU in 2025. Nichols did not play a college sport but did officiate Oklahoma Intramural sports and for the Norman Park and Rec department.

Nichols began his 18 year teaching and coaching career in 1995 for USD 303, Ness City Schools, where he coached basketball and golf. Nichols then went to USD 490, El Dorado, where he coached baseball and football. Next, Nichols coached at Arkansas City Christian Academy. While at ACCA he coached Middle and High School girls and boys basketball. After his time at ACCA, he went on to serve as a KSHSAA certified official in basketball, baseball, and softball in Arkansas City, where he was also active in youth baseball and softball.

In 2013, Nichols started his career in Educational Administration becoming Vice President for Academic Affairs at Colby Community College. Currently, Nichols is the President for Salina Area Technical College, a position he has held since 2016. In 2017, he returned to coaching with Salina League Baseball and Softball.

Dr. Nichol’s accomplishments:

30 years coaching experience in 6 sports

26 seasons as a head coach and 14 as an assistant coach

23 seasons of coaching baseball and softball

6 league/tournament championships

Nichols takes over an Abilene program that finished 5-19, 2-10 last season. The Cowgirls play in the NCKL which is one of the best leagues in the State. The NCKL sent three teams to State last season: Chapman, Wamego and Rock Creek. Wamego won a State Championships in 2023 and 2024. The Cowgirls welcome back Senior/Starters in Kailee Crane and Lizzie Brooks. Abilene also returns starters: Junior, Josie Keener, Junior, Charlie Elliott and Sophomore, Joelle Nichols.

Abilene traveled to Smoky Valley for a Jamboree on Monday, March 23. The varsity will open the season at Salina South, Thursday, March 26 at 4 pm. The opener will be broadcast on AM 1560 KABI and 95.9 FM.

2026 Abilene Varsity Softball Schedule

Tuesday, March 24 Jamboree TBA

Thurs., March 26 at Salina South 4:30

Tuesday, March 31 Topeka High 4:30

Thursday, April 2nd Concordia 4:30

Tuesday, April 7 at Rock Creek 4:30

Friday, April 10 SES 4:30

Tuesday, April 14 Marysville 4:30

Friday, April 17 at Beloit 4:30

Tuesday, April 21 Clay Center 4:30

Friday, April 24 Hesston 4:30

Tuesday, April 28 at Riley County 4:30

Friday, May 1 at Buhler 4:30

Tuesday, May 5 at Chapman 4:30

Friday, May 8th at Wamego 4:30