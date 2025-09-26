Cowboys Push Rock Creek in 28-14 Homecoming Loss

pictured is Dayven Cuba, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys pushed State ranked undefeated Rock Creek to the limit Friday night in a 28-14 loss. The Mustangs took their first lead on a Zion Bell 5 yard run with 10:56 to play in the game. Bell had a huge night. The 5’10” 195 Senior, finished with, unofficially, 42 carries for 253 yards a touchdown. He had 50 total rushing attempts in his first 3 games.

Abilene’s defense kept them in the game throughout the night. Junior defensive tackle, Cael Casteel intercepted Gavin Rosa’s pass on the game’s opening possession. Casteel returned the ball to the Mustang 1 yard line and Abilene Senior, Taygen Funston would score three plays later on a 3 yard run. Funston’s score gave the Cowboys a 7-0 advantage with 5:08 to play in the opening quarter.

Bell tied the game at 7 with 11:51 to play in the half on a 25 yard run. The Abilene defense nearly had a pick six for their first score. They wouldn’t be denied on their second interception. Funston picked off Rosa and returned the football 35 yards to put the Cowboys up 14-7 with 5:06 to play in the half. Rock Creek then turned to their passing game to tie the contest. The Mustangs put together a 9 play, 61 yard drive and capped it with a 14 yard touchdown strike from Rosa to Luke Smith with 14 seconds left before halftime to tie the game at 14.

In the 4th, Rock Creek put the game away with a Rosa to Luke Skinner 20 yard touchdown pass play. Tate Smith connected with Wyatt wells for the 2 point conversion for the final points with 6:17 to play.

The Mustangs improved to 4-0, 2-0 with the victory. They finished with 366 yards of total offense, with 229 yards on the ground and 137 yards through the air. The Mustangs will travel to Clay Center next Friday.

Abilene fell to 2-2, 2-2 with the loss. The Cowboys finished with 120 yards of total offense. They were held to -11 yards rushing. Rock Creek entered the game only allowing 4 yards rushing per game. The City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game was Funston who finished with 2 total touchdowns and Junior, Dayven Cuba, who was active all night from his Free Safety position.