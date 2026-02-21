Cowboys Pick up Much Needed Win at Marysville

pictured is Abilene Sophomore, Kolt Becker, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Marysville 57, Abilene Cowgirls 43

MARYSVILLE: The Abilene Cowgirls put together one of their more complete efforts of the season but it wasn’t enough in a loss at Marysville. The Lady Bulldogs led 41-36 entering the final quarter but pulled away for a 14 point win. Sophomore, Kenley Holle was clutch scoring all 11 of her points in the 4th including an 8-8 effort at the free-throw line.

Friday, Abilene Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, led all scorers with 16 points in the loss. The Cowgirls also got a career-high 9 from Sophomore, Kinzie Crump and Senior Layla Pickerign, tied her career-high with 4 points. Abilene fell to 4-16, 0-11 with the loss.

Marysville improved to 7-14, 4-8 and was led by Senior, Kacy Roesch, who finished with a team-high 14 points in the win.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 11 26 41 57 – (7-14, 4-8)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 14 23 36 43 – (4-16, 0-11)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 16, Kinzie Crump 9, Makenna Stover 6, Kit Barbieri 6, Layla Pickerign 4, Timber Taylor 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Kacy Roesch 14, Kenley Holle 11, Hannah Whitesell 9, Reece Packett 7, Aubrey Dressman 7, Carlee Milner 5, Lilly Voet 4

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿s 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman 16 points

Sophomore, Kenzie Crump 9 career-high points

Senior, Layla Pickerign 4 tied career-high points

Abilene Cowboys 51, Marysville 41

MARYSVILLE: The Abilene Cowboys snapped a 4-game losing streak and split the season series with Marysville Friday night with a 10-point win. The Cowboys pulled away late for their 5th win of the season. Abilene Senior, Levi Evans scored the final 4 points of the 3rd quarter to give the Cowboys a 28-27 lead entering the 4th. Abilene outscored Marysville 23-14 in the 4th and Evans and Sophomore, Kolt Becker combined for 15 points in the final quarter.

Friday, Abilene improved to 5-15, 3-8 with the victory. The Cowboys got double-figures from Becker (17) and Evans (13). The Bulldogs fell to 7-14, 5-7 with the loss. Abilene will wrap up the regular season vs Chapman on Tuesday, in Abilene.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 6 16 28 51 – (5-15, 3-8)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 9 18 27 41 – (7-14, 5-7)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 17, Levi Evans 13, Bennett Altwegg 7, Taygen Funston 7, Wyatt Bathurst 5, Nolin Hartman 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Cole Rengstorf 13, Ty Hager 12, J.T. Becker 7, Connor Lee 4, Ty Moser 3, Eli Sedlacek 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 17 points

Senior, Levi Evans 13 points