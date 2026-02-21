Cowboys Pick up Much Needed Win at Marysville

By Trent Sanchez February 21, 2026

pictured is Abilene Sophomore, Kolt Becker, image courtesy of Brad Anderson 

Marysville 57, Abilene Cowgirls 43

MARYSVILLE: The Abilene Cowgirls put together one of their more complete efforts of the season but it wasn’t enough in a loss at Marysville.  The Lady Bulldogs led 41-36 entering the final quarter but pulled away for a 14 point win.  Sophomore, Kenley Holle was clutch scoring all 11 of her points in the 4th including an 8-8 effort at the free-throw line.

Friday, Abilene Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, led all scorers with 16 points in the loss.  The Cowgirls also got a career-high 9 from Sophomore, Kinzie Crump and Senior Layla Pickerign, tied her career-high with 4 points.  Abilene fell to 4-16, 0-11 with the loss.

Marysville improved to 7-14, 4-8 and was led by Senior, Kacy Roesch, who finished with a team-high 14 points in the win.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲  11  26  41  57 – (7-14, 4-8)
𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀    14  23  36  43 – (4-16, 0-11)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 16, Kinzie Crump 9, Makenna Stover 6, Kit Barbieri 6, Layla Pickerign 4, Timber Taylor 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Kacy Roesch 14, Kenley Holle 11, Hannah Whitesell 9, Reece Packett 7, Aubrey Dressman 7, Carlee Milner 5, Lilly Voet 4

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman 16 points
Sophomore, Kenzie Crump 9 career-high points
Abilene Cowboys 51, Marysville 41

MARYSVILLE: The Abilene Cowboys snapped a 4-game losing streak and split the season series with Marysville Friday night with a 10-point win.  The Cowboys pulled away late for their 5th win of the season.  Abilene Senior, Levi Evans scored the final 4 points of the 3rd quarter to give the Cowboys a 28-27 lead entering the 4th.  Abilene outscored Marysville 23-14 in the 4th and Evans and Sophomore, Kolt Becker combined for 15 points in the final quarter.

Friday, Abilene improved to 5-15, 3-8 with the victory.  The Cowboys got double-figures from Becker (17) and Evans (13).  The Bulldogs fell to 7-14, 5-7 with the loss.  Abilene will wrap up the regular season vs Chapman on Tuesday, in Abilene.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀   6  16  28  51 – (5-15, 3-8)
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲  9  18  27  41 – (7-14, 5-7)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 17, Levi Evans 13, Bennett Altwegg 7, Taygen Funston 7, Wyatt Bathurst 5, Nolin Hartman 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Cole Rengstorf 13, Ty Hager 12, J.T. Becker 7, Connor Lee 4, Ty Moser 3, Eli Sedlacek 2

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 17 points
