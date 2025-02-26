Cowboys Move into 4th in 4A West with Victory over Chapman

picture from 1-24-25, pictured is Tyler Holloway, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The AHS basketball teams traveled for the final time in the regular season Tuesday with a trip to Chapman. Abilene will wrap up the regular season on Thursday in makeup games with Rock Creek.

CHAPMAN 49 ABILENE COWGIRLS 34

CHAPMAN: The Chapman Lady Irish snapped a 7 game losing streak with an impressive 15 point victory over Abilene. Chapman was down by as many as 12 points in the 1st half but outscored Abilene 36-12 over the final 2 quarters.

Tuesday night, the Lady Irish were led by Sophomore, Jai Rogers, who finished with a game-high 22 points. She was dominant at times and scored 8 straight points during one stretch during the 3rd quarter. Rogers manufactured points at the free-throw line, she finished 9-12 at the stripe.

Chapman improved to 3-17, 1-11 with the win. Abilene fell to 3-16, 2-9 with the loss. The Cowgirls were led by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, who totaled 16 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 12 22 28 34 (3-16, 2-9)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 7 13 33 49 (3-17, 1-11)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 16, Kit Barbierri 8, MaKenna Stover 5, Kailee Crane 3, Klovis Stover 2

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻: Jai Rogers 22, Callie Cook 7, Josie Baier 6, Avery Baier 5, Adelynn Kirkpatrick 4, Ivy Beck 3, Abigail Gaston 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene Freshman, Tessa Herrman 16 points

Chapman Sophomore, Jai Rogers 22 points

ABILENE COWBOYS 51 CHAPMAN 23

CHAPMAN: The Abilene Cowboys completed the season sweep of Chapman Tuesday night with a 28 point victory. Abilene improved to 14-5, 8-3 with the victory and moved into 4th place in the 4A West Standings. A top-4 finish guarantees a team home court in Sub-State. The Cowboys still have one game left with #3 Rock Creek.

Chapman was able to hang in the game early. The Irish trailed 23-12 at halftime. Abilene led 37-18 at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys put the game out of reach with the first 16 points of the 4th quarter. There ended up being a running clock over the last three minutes plus of the game.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 13 23 37 51 (14-5, 8-3)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 5 12 18 23 (1-19, 0-12)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tyler Holloway 11, Ian Crump 9, Kolt Becker 9, Weston Rock 4, Jaxson Cuba 4, Taygen Funston 3, Thomas Keener 3, Jackson Green 3, Wyatt Bathurst 2

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻: Ayden Muniz 9, Drew Elliott 4, Talon Decker 4, Brecken Francis 2, Jed Moody 2, Thomas Randle 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene Senior, Tyler Holloway 11 points

Chapman Senior, Ayden Muniz 9