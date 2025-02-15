Cowboys Get Back on Track with Win Over Rossville

pictured is Senior, Weston Rock, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The AHS basketball teams returned home Friday for a matchup with Rossville. It was the first matchup with Rossville since 2010, when the two teams played in the DK Classic. Abilene will now play 3 of their final 4 games at home with their lone road game at Chapman. Next week, Abilene will host Concordia and Marysville on Tuesday and Friday.

ROSSVILLE 38 ABILENE COWGIRLS 34

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls lost their fourth straight game Friday night as they continue to play tough competition. The first three games during the slide were against the top of the NCKL with losses to Wamego, at Clay Center and at Rock Creek. Rossville entered the game with a 7-8 record but having been competing without one of their top players in Nora Burdiek, who has an injury.

Friday night, Abilene was hurt in the loss by poor free-throw shooting. The Cowgirls were just 9-25 at the line. Rossville also had a standout performance by Junior, Rylee Dick, who poured in 22 points. She averaged 22.5 ppg. entering the contest. She hit timely shots as she converted on a three-point play at the end of the first half and sank a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

Abilene trailed by as much as 9 points in the third quarter and trailed most of the night. The Cowgirls did have a brief lead at 27-26 with 37 seconds left in the third quarter but Dick had an immediate answer with a three-pointer to give her team back the lead for good.

The Cowgirls fell to 3-13 with the loss and were led by Tessa Herrman, who finished with 19 points. Rossville improved to 8-8 with the victory.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 4 14 27 34 (3-13)

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 13 19 32 38 (8-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 19, Renatta Heintz 7, Kit Barbierri 6, MaKenna Stover 2

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Rylee Dick 22, Shyanne Haehn 7, Maggie Sanders 5, Leni Lewis 2, Sahilee Hubbell 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 &𝗮𝗺𝗽; 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Freshman, Tessa Herrman 19 points

ABILENE COWBOYS 62 ROSSVILLE 51

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys snapped a two game slide Friday night with an 11 point victory over Rossville. Both teams played without starters. Abilene was without Junior, Taygen Funston due to illness. Funston is the Cowboy’s top stopper and is their energy guy. Rossville did not have 5’11” Junior, Jack Donovan, who averaged 19.4 ppg. due to illness.

It was a game of runs early as Abilene scored the first 9 points of the game and then Rossville countered with the next 10. The Cowboys led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter. Abilene used a 13-1 run in the second quarter to grab control of the game. The Cowboys led 31-21 at halftime and then led by as many as 18 in the third quarter.

Abilene improved to 11-5 with the win and are now in 5th place in the 4A West standings. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Weston Rock, who finished with 17 points. He connected on 3, three-pointers and was 6-8 at the line. Abilene also got double-figures from Freshman, Kolt Becker, who poured in a career-high 17 points.

Rock Creek, who is ranked #6 in Class 2A, fell to 12-5 with the loss. They were led by 6’3” Senior, Kameron Badura, who poured in 28 points. 5’5” Junior, Jakoby McDonnell, totaled 14 points in the loss. McDonnell is the son of Rossville Head Coach, Brandon McDonnell.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 14 31 47 62 (11-5)

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 13 21 33 51 (12-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Weston Rock 17, Kolt Becker 17, Thomas Keener 7, Tyler Holloway 7, Ian Crump 4, Levi Evans 4, Jackson Green 4, Jaxson Cuba 2

𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Kameron Badura 28, Jakoby McDonnell 14, Tayson Horak 5, Andre Johnson 2, Cameron Miller 1, Will Koch 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 &𝗮𝗺𝗽; 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Weston Rock 17 points

Freshman, Kolt Becker 17 points