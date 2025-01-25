Cowboys Finish 5th; Cowgirls 6th at the S.I.T.

picture of Ian Crump, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene High School basketball teams competed for 5th Place at the S.I.T. on Saturday afternoon. The games took place at Salina Central.

Salina Central 58 Abilene Cowgirls 30

SALINA: Salina Central shutout Abilene in the second quarter and turned a close game into a run-away victory for the Lady Mustangs. Salina Central led 15-12 at the end of the opening quarter but used a 15-0 second quarter to take a 30-12 lead at halftime. The Lady Mustangs got up by as many as 30 points in the final quarter and cruised to the 18 point win.

Salina Central improved to 6-5 with the win and had three players in double-figures Tahlia Morris 14, Tessa Snyder 13 and Grace Ostmyer 11. Morris was an All-S.I.T. selection with her outstanding play. Abilene fell to 2-8 with the loss but the Cowgirls walked away from the tournament with their second victory of the season. Just a little over a week ago Abilene was in the middle of a 35 game losing streak. The Cowgirls were led by Tessa Herrman, who finished with 11 points. She totaled 39 points in the tournament.

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(𝟴) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 12 12 17 30 (2-8)

(𝟲) 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 15 30 41 58 (6-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 11, MaKenna Stover 7, Kit Barbierri 4, Klovis Stover 4, Renatta Heintz 3

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹: Tahlia Morris 14, Tessa Snyder 13, Grace Ostmeyer 11, Brook Banniger 9, Charlize Waltman 4, Lexie Guerrero 3, Finley Jones 2, Remi Myers 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene – Freshman Tessa Herrman 11 points

Abilene – Junior – MaKenna Stover 7 points

Salina Central – Senior – Tessa Snyder 13 points

𝗦.𝗜.𝗧.

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

(2) Andover 61

(1) Buhler 48

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(4) Salina South 52

(3) Wamego 46

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(6) Salina Central 58

(8) Abilene 30

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(5) Great Bend 60

(7) Junction City 25

Abilene Cowboys 67 Wichita South 49

SALINA: The Abilene Cowboys avenged last year’s S.I.T. semifinal loss to Wichita South with an impressive 18 point win over the Titans, Saturday afternoon, in the 5th Place game at Salina Central.

Abilene finished the first half on an 11-0 run to lead 32-24 at halftime. The Cowboys continued to pull away and led by as many as 21 points in the 4th quarter. Abilene was led by Tyler Holloway, who finished with 18 points. He was named the Most Inspirational Player of the S.I.T. Ian Crump finished with 16 points and totaled 53 points in three games at the tournament. He was named to the All-S.I.T. team.

𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

(𝟯) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 13 32 50 67 (7-3)

(𝟴) 𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 9 24 33 49 (2-10)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tyler Holloway 18, Ian Crump 16, Weston Rock 8, Levi Evans 7, Taygen Funston 6, Jackson Green 5, Thomas Keener 5, Kolt Becker 2

𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵: Jamison Howard 12, Jayshon Simmons 10, Cory Harbin 9, Sandifer 6, Maliek Saunders 6, Sean Patterson 5, Javieon Starks 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene – Senior, Tyler Holloway 18

Abilene – Junior, Taygen Funston 6

Abilene – Senior, Weston Rock 8

𝗔𝗹𝗹 – 𝗦.𝗜.𝗧.

Abilene Senior, Ian Crump, who scored 53 points in 3 games

𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿

Abilene Senior, Tyler Holloway

𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

(1) Great Bend 61

(2) Andover 45

𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(4) Salina Central 55

(6) Salina South 54

𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(3) Abilene 67

(8) Wichita South 49

𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(5) Buhler 58

(7) Wamego 51