Cowboys Explode for 56 points in 1st half in 56-14 Victory over El Dorado

pictured is #20 Lane Hoekman, #74 Pierce Casteel and #0 Levi Evans

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys scored 56 points in the first half in their dominant 56-14 victory over El Dorado. It was the most points in a Cowboys victory since September 25, 2009 in a 59-20 win at Concordia. Abilene scored touchdowns on 8 of their first 9 possessions and scored 28 points off of Wildcat turnovers. El Dorado had a total of 5 turnovers in the game.

Abilene QB Taygen Funston threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for a 42 yard score in the victory. Funston had touchdown passes to Nolan Wilkens 42 yards, Heath Hoekman 38 yards and Landyn Rogers 4 yards. Abilene unofficially totaled 484 yards with 377 on the ground. Most of the production came from Senior RB, Lane Hoekman. In the first half he had 15 carries for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns (50, 11 & 20). Senior WR, Levi Evans also had a rushing TD on a 16 yard reverse.

The City Plumbing & H-VAC Players of the Game were the Cowboy offensive line and tight ends Jaxson Cuba, Heath Hoekman, Jalen Robinson, Canyn Taylor, Cael Casteel, Pierce Casteel and Bradyn Blake.

Abilene improved to 5-2 with the victory. It was their first home win of the season and their third straight victory overall. The Cowboys will host Wamego next Friday. The Red Raiders improved to 5-2, 4-1 with a 28-14 victory at Clay Center. El Dorado totaled 202 yards in the loss. The Wildcats fell to 0-7. It was the Wildcats 25th straight

Scoring Summary

AHS – 6:34 1Q Nolan Wilkens, 42 yard rec. from Taygen Funston (Brandon Sims kick) 7-0

AHS – 5:25 1Q Lane Hoekman, 50 yard run (Brandon Sims kick) 14-0

AHS – 2:37 1Q Heath Hoekman, 38 yard rec. from T. Funston (Brandon Sims kick) 21-0

EHS – :57, 1Q Conrad Hunter, 39 yard rec. from D. Bowlin (XP blocked by H. Hoekman) 6-21

AHS – 9:56 2Q Lane Hoekman, 11 yard run (Brandon Sims kick) 28-6

AHS – 7:05 2Q Lane Hoekman, 20 yard run (Brandon Sims kick) 35-6

AHS – 5:53 2Q Landyn Rogers, 4 yard rec. from T. Funston (Brandon Sims kick) 42-6

AHS – 3:50 2Q Levi Evans, 16 yard run (Brandon Sims kick) 49-6

AHS – 1:24 2Q Taygen Funston, 42 yard run (Brandon Sims kick) 56-6

EHS – 8:20 3Q Maddox Soper 36 yard rec. from D. Bowlin (Bowlin 2pt. run) 14-56