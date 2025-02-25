Cowboys Complete Season Sweep of Concordia

pictured is #24 Ian Crump, #1 Ian Crump and #13 Taygen Funston they are picking up Jackson Green

image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene High School basketball teams kicked off a busy week Monday with games with Concordia. The games with Concordia were originally schedule for February 18. Abilene will travel to Chapman on Tuesday and host Rock Creek on Thursday.

CONCORDIA 53 ABILENE COWGIRLS 37

ABILENE: The Concordia Lady Panthers avenged a January loss to Abilene with an impressive 16 point victory over the Cowgirls. Concordia Junior, Charlize Cash doubled her scoring average with a 22 point night. The Lady Panthers snapped a 2 game losing streak with the win and improved to 5-13, 3-8.

Monday night, Concordia got off to a fast start. They scored the first 6 points of the game and built a 10 point 1st quarter lead. Abilene used a 10-0 2nd quarter run to pull to within 18-16 with 2:06 to play in the half. That would be as close as the Cowgirls would get the rest of the night. Abilene never led in the game.

In the second half, Concordia used a 11-0 3rd quarter run to take control of the game. The run was capped by a Rylie Jessup free-throw to give them a 35-20 lead with :48 seconds left in the quarter. The Lady Panthers would lead by as much as 22 points in the final quarter.

Abilene fell for the sixth straight game and they are now 3-15, 2-8. The Cowgirls were led by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, who finished with 18 points.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 16 24 35 53 (5-13, 3-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 6 18 23 37 (3-15, 2-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 18, Klovis Stover 5, Renatta Heintz 4, Kinzie Crump 3, Bentley Strickland 3, Kinzie Crump 3

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Charlize Cash 22, Jaylin Roush 14, Stella Trost 6, Rylie Jessup 3, Kinsleigh Bethune 2, Marlee VanMeter 2, Morgan Lister 2, Avery Kueker 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Freshman, Tessa Herrman 18

ABILENE COWBOYS 59 CONCORDIA 43

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys completed the season sweep of Concordia Monday night with a 16 point victory. Abilene improved to 13-5, 7-3 with the victory and took sole possession of 2nd place in the NCKL. More importantly, the Cowboys keep in contention for a top 4 finish in the 4A West Standings.

Abilene won the first meeting 68-53 and got off to a fast start in that contest. Monday night’s meeting was anything but easy early for the Cowboys as they led 11-10 at the end of the 1st quarter. Abilene took control of the game in the 2nd quarter as Senior, Tyler Holloway poured in 10 of high game-high 19 points. In the 2nd quarter, Abilene built a 12 point lead behind Holloway. Concordia would get no closer than 5 points the rest of the night. Abilene also got double-figures from Senior, Weston Rock, who finished with 12 points. It was his fourth straight game with double-figures.

Concordia fell to 11-7, 7-3 with the loss. They were led by Freshman, Ayden Krier, who totaled 9 points on the night. Concordia will host Clay Center on Tuesday and Rock Creek on Friday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 11 30 47 59 (13-5, 7-3)

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 10 22 35 43 (11-7, 7-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tyler Holloway 19, Weston Rock 12, Ian Crump 9, Taygen Funston 6, Jackson Green 5, Levi Evans 5, Kolt Becker 2

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Ayden Krier 9, Luke Donovan 8, Peyton Retter 7, Isaias Iriogoyen 6, Boone Richard 5, Karson Lister 4, Chane Parker 2, Ian Loudermilk 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Tyler Holloway 19 points