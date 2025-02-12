Cowboy’s Comeback Falls Short at #3 Rock Creek

pictured #0 Eli Bell and #32 Tyler Holloway, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene High School basketball teams played Rock Creek for the first time this basketball season. The two teams were supposed to play on January 10 but those games got post-poned until February 27. Abilene will return home on Friday to face Rossville.

#8 ROCK CREEK 72 ABILENE COWGIRLS 45

ST. GEORGE: The Abilene Cowgirls put together one of their best halves of basketball this season in their loss at Rock Creek. Abilene outscored the Lady Mustangs 18-16 in the second quarter and trailed 30-27 at halftime. Unfortunately, the second half was a different story as Rock Creek outscored Abilene 42-18 in the second half.

The Cowgirls kept the game close in the first half with the play of Freshman, Tessa Herrman. Herrman finished with 16 of her game-high 20 points in the opening half. She was 10-11 at the line in first half. She finished 12-15 at the free-throw line. Herrman scored 10 points in the second quarter.

The second quarter was Abilene’s best quarter of the game. They fell behind 21-11 with 6:14 to play in the first half but responded with a 16-4 run to take 27-25 lead with 1:11 left in the half. The Cowgirls took the lead on a Renatta Heintz three-pointer. Rock Creek would finish the half with 5 straight points by Hadley Rempe to take back the lead. They wouldn’t trail the rest of the night. Rempe finished with 17 points. The Lady Mustangs were led by Brynna Zoeller, who finished with 20 points.

Abilene fell to 3-12, 2-6 with the loss. The Cowgirls have lost three games in a row but to the top three teams in the NCKL. Rock Creek improved to 11-3, 5-1 with the victory.

#𝟴 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 14 30 49 72 (11-3, 5-1)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 9 27 38 45 (3-12, 2-6)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 20, Renatta Heintz 5, Kinzie Crump 5, Klovis Stover 4, Timber Taylor 3

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Brynna Zoeller 20, Hadley Rempe 17, Kylee Frazee 14, Lucy Martinie 10, Rylie Friess 5, Rory Pitzer 4, Emma Liby 2

#3 ROCK CREEK 61 ABILENE COWBOYS 52

ST. GEORGE: Rock Creek got off to a fast start Tuesday night in their 9 point win over Abilene. The Mustangs connected on 4 three-pointers in the opening quarter and led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter. They increased their lead to 22 points in the second quarter. Remarkably, Abilene was able to come back and tie the game twice in the second half but ultimately lost.

The Cowboys trailed 32-10 with 3:45 to play before halftime but got back into the game with a 15-3 run to finish the first-half. Senior, Weston Rock led the charge as he score 8 of his 13 points during the run.

Abilene outscored Rock Creek 14-10 in the third quarter as they continued to chip away at the deficit. The Cowboys then put together a 13-0 run to tie the game with 6:36 left in the game. Abilene tied the game at 45 with a basket by Junior, Taygen Funston. The Cowboys would tie the game for the final time on a three-point play by Senior, Tyler Holloway with 4:14 left in the game at 48. Holloway finished with a team-high 16 points in the loss. Rock Creek Senior, Eli Bell would then take over as he scored 7 of his game-high 17 points down the stretch to help give his team the 9 point victory.

Rock Creek improved to 13-1, 6-0 with the victory. Their only loss this season is to St. Marys 61-55. Abilene fell for the second straight game on the road to a ranked opponent. The Cowboys are now 10-5, 5-3 this season.

#𝟯 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 23 35 45 61 (13-1, 6-0)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 10 25 39 52 (10-5, 5-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tyler Holloway 16, Weston Rock 13, Taygen Funston 8, Ian Crump 5, Levi Evans 3, Kolt Becker 3, Jackson Green 2, Jaxson Cuba 2

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸: Eli Bell 17, Porter Gill 11, Gavin Rosa 9

Peter Martinie 8, Logan Klingenberg 8, Ryker Zoeller 4, Coley Burgess 2, Jaxon Pendell 2

