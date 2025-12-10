Cowboys Bounce Back with Road Win at SES, Cowgirls Fall for First Time

Pictured is Kolt Becker, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

SES 55 Abilene Cowgirls 48

GYPSUM: The Southeast of Salina Lady Trojans got off to a fast start and never looked back in their 7 point victory over Abilene. SES scored the first 8 points of the game, never trailed and built a 15 point lead multiple times in the win. The Cowgirls did get within 4 points with 35 seconds left but it would be as close as they would get the rest of the night.

Abilene was led in scoring for the third straight game by Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with 22 points, which tied her career-high. She spearheaded the Cowgirl comeback in the second half. Abilene outscored SES 34-27 in the second half.

The Lady Trojans, ranked #8 in 3A by the KBCA, improved to 3-0 and defeated the Cowgirls for a 5th straight time since 2021. Abilene fell for the first time on the season and is now 2-1.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 6 15 32 48 – (2-1)

𝗦𝗘𝗦 15 28 41 55 – (3-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 22, Kit Barbierri 10, Kailee Crane 6, Timber Taylor 5, Makenna Stover 5

𝗦𝗘𝗦: Reese Heinrich 21, Kyiah Samuelson 12, Suttyn Douglas 9, Regan Douglas 8, Taryn Goetz 2, Vada Durfee 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 &𝗮𝗺𝗽; 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Tessa Herrman 22 points

Abilene Cowboys 64 SES 56

GYPSUM: The Abilene Cowboys bounced back from last Friday’s loss to Circle with an 8 point road victory Tuesday night. Abilene led for the majority of the game but had a difficult time putting the Trojans away. The Cowboys led by as many as 9 points in the second quarter, that lead shrank to 48-47 as the two teams entered the fourth. Abilene briefly fell behind 49-48 at the start of the final quarter, but quickly regained the lead and outscored SES 16-9 in the fourth.

Abilene got another huge night from Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with a game high 28 points. Senior, Levi Evans also reached double-figures with a career-high 16 points. Evans also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out 4 assists. The Cowboys shot 48% from the field but won the game at the foul-line, where they converted 14-23 attempts 61%. The Trojans shot 40% from the floor and were just 3-9 at the line. Abilene also outrebounded SES 36-26.

The Cowboys improved to 2-1 with the victory and will return home Friday to host Augusta. It will be the final home games for Abilene in the month of December. SES fell to 0-3 with the loss, their team has been impacted by injuries. The Trojans were led by Senior, Adam Theil, who finished with a team-high 26 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 19 30 48 64 – (2-1)

𝗦𝗘𝗦 17 26 47 56 – (0-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 28, Levi Evans 16, Taygen Funston 7, Landyn Rogers 6, Wyatt Bathurst 4, Ian Plunkett 2, Bennett Altwegg 1

𝗦𝗘𝗦: Adam Theil 26, Tiernan Ptacek 7, Isaiah Kejr 7, Hendrix Lund 6, Lyrik Lilley 6, Kain Sawyers 4

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 &𝗮𝗺𝗽; 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 28 points

Senior, Levi Evans 16 points (career-high)