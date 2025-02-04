Cowboys Beat Wamego for 3rd Time, Climb to #2 in 4A West

Picture of Klovis Stover from 1-31-25, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The AHS basketball teams hosted Wamego Tuesday night. It was the final double-header of the season between the two NCKL rivals. The results were the same as the first match-up with the Wamego girls and the Abilene boys winning. Abilene will now travel to Clay Center on Friday and to Rock Creek on February 11 over their next two games.

WAMEGO 61 ABILENE COWGIRLS 24

ABILENE: Wamego’s Lexi Hecht, put together an impressive performance Tuesday’s victory at Abilene. The 5’6” Junior, poured in 27 points, and connected on 7 three-pointers in the win. Wamego improved to 9-5, 6-1 with the victory. Four of Wamego’s losses are to ranked teams in Eudora, Hesston, Clay Center and Andover. Their other loss is to 5A Salina South.

Abilene got a career night out of 5’10” Freshman, who led the Cowgirls with a career-high 10 points off the bench. Her previous career-high was 4 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 3 11 18 24 (3-10, 2-4)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 14 26 45 61 (9-5, 6-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Klovis Stover 10, Tessa Herrman 6, Renatta Heintz 3, Kit Barbierri 2, Timber Taylor 2, Kailee Crane 1

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Lexi Hecht 27, Leah Winter 9, Lane McCarthy 7, Sariah-Pittenger Reed 6, Celia Hargitt 4, Kenall Mayer 4, Celia Hargitt 4

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene Freshman, Klovis Stover, career-high 10 pts

ABILENE COWBOYS 54 WAMEGO 29

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys won their fifth straight game Tuesday night with a 25 point victory over Wamego. Abilene improved to 3-0 on the season against the Red Raiders. The Cowboys won 64-41 on December 20 and 76-32 on January 24 at the S.I.T.

Abilene improved to 10-3, 5-1 on the season and they moved to #2 in the 4A West Standings. The Cowboys had three player finish with double-figures Weston Rock 12, Ian Crump 12 and Tyler Holloway 11. In all, Abilene had nine different players score. Wamego fell to 3-11, 2-5 under former Olympian Steve Fritz, who is in his second season.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 20 28 45 54 (10-3, 5-1)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 13 15 24 29 (3-11, 2-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Weston Rock 12, Ian Crump 12, Tyler Holloway 11, Kolt Becker 6, Taygen Funston 4, Levi Evans 4, Thomas Keener 3, Jaxson Cuba 2

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Regan Kueker 8, Caiden Newell 8, Slade Smith 3, Reed McDiffett 3, Joel Schiel 3, Jace Johnson 2, Jackson Tupps 2, Joel Schiel 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 &𝗮𝗺𝗽; 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene Senior, Weston Rock, 12 points