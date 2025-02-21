Cowboys Avenge January Loss to Marysville with a 58-39 Victory over Bulldogs

pictured is #13 Taygen Funston and #1 Will Otott, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys returned to the floor after a week off due to the weather. Abilene split with Marysville in varsity basketball. The Cowgirls came up short but the Cowboys earned a much needed win to stay in contention for a top 4 finish in the 4A West Standings. Abilene will have a busy week next week. They will host Concordia on Monday, travel to Chapman on Tuesday and host Rock Creek on Thursday.

MARYSVILLE 40 ABILENE COWGIRLS 30

ABILENE: The Marysville Lady Bulldogs completed the season sweep of Abilene Friday night. The game was much closer than the first meeting. Marysville won 56-32 on January 14. Abilene stayed within striking distance the whole night. The Lady Bulldogs never led by more than 11 point but they always had an answer when Abilene made a big play.

Abilene fell to 3-14, 2-7 with the loss. They have now loss 5 games in a row. The Cowgirls will host Concordia Monday and travel to Chapman on Tuesday. Abilene defeated both of those teams in their first matchup. The Cowgirls were led by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, who finished with a game-high 14 points. Marysville improved to 9-11, 6-6 and their regular season is done.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 7 16 24 30 (3-14, 2-7)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 9 23 32 40 (9-11, 6-6)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 14, Kinzie Crump 7, Klovis Stover 4, Renatta Heintz 3, Kit Barbierri 1, MaKenna Stover 1

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Lindsey Dressman 9, Dahlia Frye 8, Aubrey Dressman 6, Gracyn Ketter 6, Kacy Roesch 6, Grace Winkler 3, Sara Nemec 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Freshman, Tessa Herrman 14 points

ABILENE COWBOYS 58 MARYSVILLE 39

ABILENE: Abilene won their second straight game Friday night with a 19 point victory over Marysville. With the win, the Cowboys avenged a 65-60 loss on January 14. In that game Abilene led by 8 points as the two teams entered the fourth quarter. Marysville Senior, Will Otott took over that game with 16 of his 33 points in the final quarter. Friday night, Abilene did a much better job defensively on Otott. He finished with 11 points. He was guarded most of the night by Juniors, Taygen Funston and Levi Evans.

In the opening quarter Marysville got off to a fast start with 4 three-pointers in the opening quarter and led 14-10. The Bulldogs would only manage 10 points over the next two quarters and fell behind multiple times by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Abilene improved to 12-5, 6-3 with the victory. The Cowboys had three players in double-figures by the Senior trio of Ian Crump 12, Tyler Holloway 11 and Weston Rock 10. Marysville was led by Senior, Rhett Wertenberger, who finished with 15 points.

The Cowboys will host Concordia on Monday. Abilene defeated the Panthers 68-53 on January 17 in one of the Cowboys best performances of the season.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 10 22 38 58 (12-5, 6-3)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 14 18 24 39 (10-10, 4-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Ian Crump 12, Tyler Holloway 11, Weston Rock 10, Kolt Becker 9, Thomas Keener 6, Taygen Funston 4, Jaxson Cuba 4, Levi Evans 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Rhett Wertenberger 15, Will Otott 11, Ty Moser 8, Connor Lee 3, Jett Keller 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Ian Crump 12 points

Junior, Taygen Funston 4 points and played great defense