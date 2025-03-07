Cowboys Advance to State for a 4th Time in 5 Years!

ABILENE 48 WELLINGTON 43

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboy basketball team is headed back to State for the 4th time in the last 5 years with a victory over Wellington Friday night. Abilene improved to 16-6 and will play Wednesday in the opening round of the 4A State Tournament.

Friday night, Abilene led for nearly the entire game and built a 17 point lead in the 2nd quarter at 23-6. Wellington battled back to pull within 37-34 with 2:56 to play in the game on a three-pointer by Matteo Basso. The Cowboys were able to put the game away at the line as Senior, Weston Rock connected on 7-8 free throws over the last 1:39 to seal the victory.

The Cowboys were led by Senior, Tyler Holloway, who finished with 13 points. Ian Crump also reached double-figures with 11. Wellington fell to 15-7 with the loss and they were led by Senior, Brody Weir, who finished with 10 points.

𝟰𝗔 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗯-𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

#𝟰 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 17 26 33 48 (16-6)

#𝟱 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗼𝗻 6 15 27 43 (15-7)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tyler Holloway 13, Ian Crump 11, Weston Rock 9, Tommy Keener 6, Kolt Becker 5, Levi Evans 4

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗼𝗻: Brody Weir 10, Carter Burnett 9, Grady Norris 6, Matteo Basso 6, Jagger Norris 5, Dusty Bannister 4, Cooper Hatfield 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 &𝗮𝗺𝗽; 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior – Weston Rock 9

Senior – Tommy Keener 6

Senior – Ian Crump 11

Senior – Tyler Holloway 13

Senior – Jackson Green