Cowboys Advance to Friday’s Sub-State Championship

pictured is Ian Crump, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys hosted Mulvane in the opening round of Sub-State. The game tipped off at 4 pm due to potential hazardous weather. Abilene entered the matchup at the #4 seed in the 4A West bracket. Mulvane entered as the #13 seed. It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2017, when they met in the opening round of the 4A Division I, State Tournament. Abilene won that game 83-59, on their way to a 3rd place finish. The Abilene Cowgirls (3-17) will open Sub-State as the #15 seed in the West. They will travel to #2 Buhler (16-4).

ABILENE COWBOYS 69 MULVANE 54

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys used a 20-6 run to start the 4th quarter to finally put away Mulvane Tuesday evening. Senior, Weston Rock scored a bucket to give Abilene a 69-47 lead with 1:45 to play in the game. It was their biggest lead of the game. The Cowboys led by 14 points in the 3rd quarter but had the lead trimmed to 49-43 as the two teams entered the 4th.

In Abilene’s last game, Seniors, Ian Crump and Tyler Holloway got into foul trouble, in what was a 53-47 loss to Rock Creek. The tandem had no foul issues Tuesday night and both turned in big games. Crump finished with 21 points, which tied his career high. Holloway poured in 13 points, with 7 of those points coming in a run to start the final quarter, which put the game away.

Abilene will host Wellington on Friday. They defeated Buhler 60-45.

𝟰𝗔 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝘆’𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗯-𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲

#4 Abilene 24 36 49 69

#13 Mulvane 14 26 43 54

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Ian Crump 21, Tyler Holloway 13, Weston Rock 8, Levi Evans 8, Taygen Funston 7, Jackson Green 5, Kolt Becker 4, Tommy Keener 3

𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗲: Manny Myers 19, Jack Entwisle 13, Hudson Myers 10, Canon Lazier 4, Grady Myers 4, Brody Clasen 2, Braylon Barnes 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 & 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Ian Crump tied career high with 21 points