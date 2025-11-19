Cowboy Basketball Looks to Keep Tradition of Winning

Pictured are Seniors: Ian Plunkett, Landyn Rogers, Jaxson Cuba, Bennett Altwegg, Taygen Funston and Levi Evans

Year one of the Kyle Taylor era was a successful one. The Abilene High School basketball team finished the 2024-25 season 16-7, 8-4 and returned to State for the fourth time in the last five years. The Cowboys lost 56-33 to, runner-up Rock Creek, in the opening round of the 4A State tournament. Abilene’s 8-4 record in the NCKL was good for a 3rd place finish behind Rock Creek 22-3, 11-1, and Concordia 14-8, 9-3. Rock Creek and Concordia are once again expected to be the teams to beat in the league.

Abilene graduated Thomas Keener, Ian Crump, Weston Rock, Tyler Holloway and Jackson Green. Four of those young men are now playing a college sport. Keener is playing baseball at Ottawa College, Crump, basketball at Central Christian in McPherson and Rock and Holloway are both playing football at Tabor.

This season the Cowboys return one starter in Senior, Taygen Funston. He is a multi-sport athlete, who played quarterback the last two years for the Varsity Football team. Last basketball season, Funston averaged 6.1 ppg., 6 rebounds and 3 assists but his value can’t be weighed in numbers. Funston guarded the opponent’s top player most of the time, and brought an energy to the floor that is unmatched by most players.

Other players expected to see expanded roles this season are Seniors: Levi Evans, Bennett Altwegg, and Landyn Rogers. All three are multi-sport athletes who will bring leadership and experience to the team. Evans averaged 4 ppg., 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game a season ago. Levi is a perimeter threat, making the 2nd most 3 point shots on the team last year with 19. Bennett and Landyn are expected to see more minutes with graduation of most of the varsity starters from last year.

Another player expected to make an impact is Sophomore, Kolt Becker. As a Freshman, Kolt played in 22 of 23 Varsity games. He averaged 4.5 ppg and 1.7 rebounds. As the season went on last year, he became a vital reserve player for the Cowboys, culminating in a 17 point game against Rossville on February 14th, 2025.

The coaching staff under Coach Taylor has changed this year. Tyler Bryson will now coach the 8th grade boys basketball team after serving as an assistant for 5 years for the varsity. Bryson’s assistant will be former AHS Head Coach, Erik Graefe. Taylor’s father Terry will coach the C Team for a second straight season. The new addition to the staff is Pat Martin. He coached the Sacred Heart varsity basketball team from 2007-2018, where he compiled a 203-67 record and won a State Championship in 2017.

Abilene will look to continue a tradition of winning. The Cowboys have had 21 straight winning seasons and during that stretch they have made 7 State appearances. Winter practice started Monday (11/17) and Abilene will open the season December 2nd at Holton. High School teams were able to add up to three games this season and Abilene added one more. The Cowgirls and Cowboys will play 21 varsity games this season.

2025-26 Abilene Cowboy Basketball Schedule

Tuesday December 2 at Holton

Friday December 5 vs Towanda-Circle

Tuesday December 9 at Southeast of Saline

Friday December 12 vs Augusta

Tuesday December 16 at Clay Center

Friday December 19 at Wamego

Tuesday January 6 at Halstead

Friday January 9 at Rock Creek

Tuesday January 13 vs Marysville

Friday January 16 vs Concordia

January 22-24 Salina Invitational Tournament

Friday January 30 at Chapman

Tuesday February 3 vs Wamego

Friday February 6 vs Clay Center

Tuesday February 10 vs Rock Creek

Friday February 13 at Rossville

Tuesday February 17 at Concordia

Friday February 20 at Marysville

Tuesday February 24 vs Chapman