Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 47 °

COVID Prompting Thanksgiving Closures

Metro Source NewsNovember 24, 2020
Several major retailers won’t be open this year on Thanksgiving over COVID-19 concerns.
Apple, Best Buy, Costco, Ikea, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Target and Walmart are among dozens of stores that will not open on the holiday but will be ready for business for Black Friday. Some retailers are encouraging more online sales.
Some online sales entitled Black Friday have been in place already since earlier this month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a high COVID-19 risk situation people should avoid is inside a crowded store the day of or the day after Thanksgiving.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

COVID Prompting Thanksgiving Closur...

Several major retailers won't be open this year on Thanksgiving over COVID-19 concerns. Apple, ...

November 24, 2020 Comments

Shockers Exit Crossover Classic

Sports News

November 23, 2020

2020 NCAA Football Teams

Sports News

November 23, 2020

City Takes COVID Actions

COVID-19 Top News

November 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Prompting Thanksgiv...
November 24, 2020Comments
Saint Francis Removes Top...
November 23, 2020Comments
Kansas Applies For Title ...
November 23, 2020Comments
Friends Of The Flyway
November 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices