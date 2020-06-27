Salina, KS

COVID Exposure at Soccer Game

June 27, 2020

The Saline County Health Depart is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a recent soccer game.

According to the agency, on June 22nd a soccer game took place in Sunset Park. At least one symptomatic person participated in that game and potentially exposed others to COVID-19.

This game took place between 7:30 – 9:30 PM.

This was not an organized game, so there is no roster of attendees.

If anyone in attendance is asked to quarantine, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and call the Saline County Health Department at 785-826-6600.  If you are unable to reach a person directly, please leave a detailed message with your name and contact information so they can contact you.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe illness and appear 2-14 days after you are exposed.  Symptoms can include the following:

  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Fever
  • Muscle pain
  • Chills
  • Shortness of Breath or difficulty breathing

 

