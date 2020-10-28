Salina, KS

COVID Death at Hutchinson Prison

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2020

An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility who died Tuesday had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the resident tested positive for the virus on Oct. 13 and was transferred to the hospital on Oct. 16.  He was a 66-year old while male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

The resident was serving an indeterminate life sentence for aggravated sodomy. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since August 1988.

This is the seventh resident death related to COVID-19 at the facility in Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is Kansas’ second-oldest prison and houses 1,884 men.  Formerly known as the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory, the facility has three buildings including the Central (all custody levels), East (low-medium custody) and South (minimum) units.

