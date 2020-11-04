COVID Clusters Increasing Across Area

COVID-19 clusters continue to appear in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, indicates there are several area long-term care facilities and a Salina manufacturer with clusters of the virus.

According to the agency, they have confirmed 6 cases at St. Luke Living Center in Marion and 13 cases at Moundridge Manor.

Great Plains Manufacturing in Salina has 7 cases of the virus, as does Central Plastics in McPherson.

A wedding in Manhattan was also a super-spreader event, According to the agency there are 22 cases attributed to the Northcutt wedding.

The agency says there are 16 confirmed cases the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, where an inmate died earlier this week.

There are 52 clusters at schools across Kansas, resulting in 508 cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 1 death.

There are currently 297 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 9,410 cases, 291 hospitalizations, and 213 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

