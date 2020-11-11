COVID Clusters Increasing Across Area

COVID-19 clusters continue to increase across Central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, indicates there are three clusters in Salina.

According to the agency, they have confirmed 18 cases at St. Francis Ministries, 5 cases at the Saline County Treasurers Office, and 5 cases at Lowe’s home improvement store.

The agency says in McPherson County there are 13 cases at Moundridge Manor and 5 cases at Pine Village in Moundridge. There are 9 cases at Soderstrom Elementary School in Linsdborg, and 5 cases at Central Plastics in McPherson.

The agency says there are 23 confirmed cases the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

There are 65 clusters at schools across Kansas, resulting in 704 cases, 9 hospitalizations, and 1 death.

There are currently 357 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 11,913 cases, 333 hospitalizations, and 249 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas