COVID Clusters Continue Across Area

COVID-19 clusters continue to appear in Central Kansas, including a new cluster at a long term care facility in Salina.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, there are several area long-term care facilities with clusters of the virus. According to the agency, they have confirmed 18 cases of the virus at Dignity Care Home in Salina, down from 21 last week. There are 5 cases at the Minneapolis Health and Rehabilitation Center, down from 15 cases last week. In the McPherson County community of Moundridge there are 5 cases reported at Moundridge Manor.

The agency says at there are 9 confirmed cases the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, down one from 26 last week.

The biggest cluster concentration in Kansas is at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, where there are 186 cases.

The Northwest Kansas community of Norton has two large clusters. There are 94 cases at the Andbe Home long term care facility, and 138 cases at the Norton Correctional Facility.

There are 43 clusters at schools across Kansas, resulting in 411 cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 1 death.

There are currently 261 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 8,078 cases, 287 hospitalizations, and 200 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

_ _ _

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas