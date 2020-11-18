COVID Clusters at Area Schools, Nursing Homes, Businesses

COVID-19 clusters show no signs of decreasing across Central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, indicates there are three clusters in Salina. They have confirmed 20 cases at St. Francis Ministries, 5 cases at the Buffalo Wild wings restaurant, and 5 cases at Anesthesia Associates of Central Kansas.

The agency says there are 8 clusters in McPherson County.

There are clusters at 3 McPherson County schools. They include:

Bethany College (Lindsborg) – 13 cases

Central Christian College (McPherson) – 7 cases

Soderstrom Elementary School (Lindsborg) – 5 cases

There are clusters at 4 long term care facilities. They include:

Pine Village Moundridge) – 8 cases

Moundridge Manor (Moundridge) – 7 cases

Bethany Village (McPherson) – 6 cases

Pleasant View Home5 (McPherson) – 5 cases

Additionally there are 10 cases at MCDS Inc. in McPherson.

The agency says there are 45 confirmed cases the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

In Dickinson County there are 7 cases at the Legacy of Herington long term care facility.

There are currently 409 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 11,379 cases, 339 hospitalizations, and 290 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

